Photo 2047
brown cuckoo dove
a lovely native bird in the bush here
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
animals
birds
wildlife
bird
animal
australia
conservation
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, great that you got the eye so clearly visible.
December 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love his eye
December 29th, 2023
