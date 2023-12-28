Previous
brown cuckoo dove by koalagardens
Photo 2047

brown cuckoo dove

a lovely native bird in the bush here
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Well spotted and captured, great that you got the eye so clearly visible.
December 29th, 2023  
Love his eye
December 29th, 2023  
