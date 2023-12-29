Sign up
Photo 2048
the secret worlds
I just love this hollow that has formed where a large old tree once was. I find myself wondering where this is now a bandicoot home or maybe echidnas. Oh to shrink and go exploring ...
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
