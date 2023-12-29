Previous
the secret worlds by koalagardens
the secret worlds

I just love this hollow that has formed where a large old tree once was. I find myself wondering where this is now a bandicoot home or maybe echidnas. Oh to shrink and go exploring ...
29th December 2023

KoalaGardens

