sweet vinca by koalagardens
sweet vinca

they self seed and always give a little colour through the garden - I gave a soft edit to the sweetness
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Mags
Very pretty color!
December 31st, 2023  
JackieR
I killed all mine in the garden!!! Such a pretty flower
December 31st, 2023  
Kitty Hawke
Dear little flowers.......I have some lurking in my garden too.
December 31st, 2023  
Rob Z
Such a peaceful floral image.
December 31st, 2023  
