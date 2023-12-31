Sign up
Photo 2050
glad to say goodbye
to 2023 with a gladioli that is the first one starting to open in the garden. I hope your new year came well - let's all do better for our beautiful planet this year!
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5441
photos
247
followers
246
following
561% complete
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2047
3157
3158
2048
2049
3159
2050
3160
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
plants
,
garden
,
gladioli
Christina
ace
A lovely sentiment that I hope is echoed through the world.
January 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and sentiment. Mine came when I woke up at 5.30 this morning ;-)
January 1st, 2024
