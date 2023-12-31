Previous
glad to say goodbye by koalagardens
glad to say goodbye

to 2023 with a gladioli that is the first one starting to open in the garden. I hope your new year came well - let's all do better for our beautiful planet this year!
KoalaGardens🐨

koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Christina
A lovely sentiment that I hope is echoed through the world.
January 1st, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful capture and sentiment. Mine came when I woke up at 5.30 this morning ;-)
January 1st, 2024  
