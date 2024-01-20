Previous
looks big but it is tiny by koalagardens
Photo 2070

looks big but it is tiny

webs are magic in the early morning light
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Pat
This is fantastic!
January 23rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Fab-u-lous!
January 23rd, 2024  
Mags
Completely amazing!
January 23rd, 2024  
Danette Thompson
Love it!
January 23rd, 2024  
Milanie
Nice focusing
January 23rd, 2024  
