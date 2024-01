meeting a clever pooper

Isn't Mother Nature amazing?

the Australian native mistletoe bird helps the mistletoe to survive by eating the seed pods, then backing up to the trunk or a fork in a branch and waving their butt back and forwards while they poop. this helps to stick the poop to the spot, and provides a compost pile of nutrient for the seeds to germinate from and so a new clump of mistletoe to grow.