Photo 2084
macro landscape FOR
I'm enjoying playing with a very different way of using my macro lens
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
7
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
24
7
2
xtra
E-M10MarkII
3rd February 2024 6:40am
macro
for2024
Barb
ace
Great bokeh, dof!
February 3rd, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
quiet beauty
February 3rd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very nice- there's a really nice balance between the blurry bokeh filled background and the sharp liner bush. Great shot!
February 3rd, 2024
Cathy Donohoue
Nicely done
February 3rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Excellent
February 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Attractive with a nice bokeh !
February 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
February 3rd, 2024
