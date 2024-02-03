Previous
macro landscape FOR by koalagardens
Photo 2084

macro landscape FOR

I'm enjoying playing with a very different way of using my macro lens
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
570% complete

Photo Details

Great bokeh, dof!
February 3rd, 2024  
quiet beauty
February 3rd, 2024  
Very nice- there's a really nice balance between the blurry bokeh filled background and the sharp liner bush. Great shot!
February 3rd, 2024  
Cathy Donohoue
Nicely done
February 3rd, 2024  
Excellent
February 3rd, 2024  
Attractive with a nice bokeh !
February 3rd, 2024  
Brilliant
February 3rd, 2024  
