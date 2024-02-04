Previous
miniature landscape by koalagardens
Photo 2085

miniature landscape

moss on a rock for FOR - sorry I'm way behind after losing a week to the joys of a very long labour but healthy child born
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof!

I was wondering what happened to you, great to find out the reason for you MIA and that all went well :-)
February 8th, 2024  
