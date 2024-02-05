Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2086
FoR natural architecture
nature knows how to build in the most fascinating ways - consider a large gum tree
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5514
photos
250
followers
246
following
571% complete
View this month »
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
Latest from all albums
2083
3194
2084
2085
3195
2086
3196
3197
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
8th February 2024 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
for2024
Mags
ace
A very lovely composition.
February 8th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very interesting how it opens out from a low centre. Do most of the gum trees have that shape?
February 8th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@gardencat
not all do at all, I've always loved the shape of the structure of this one
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close