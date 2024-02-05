Previous
FoR natural architecture by koalagardens
FoR natural architecture

nature knows how to build in the most fascinating ways - consider a large gum tree
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
A very lovely composition.
February 8th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Very interesting how it opens out from a low centre. Do most of the gum trees have that shape?
February 8th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@gardencat not all do at all, I've always loved the shape of the structure of this one
February 8th, 2024  
