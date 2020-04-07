Previous
Downstairs by kuva
Photo 620

Downstairs

Experimenting with shooting from down the stairs from the fern - way way to get a low low angle.

The Hallway Fern for the One Subject, 30 Shots challenge. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Megan

ace
@kuva
United States based. Lover of travel and adventure. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but...
170% complete

View this month

Photo Details

