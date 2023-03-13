Previous
Next
Shoes by kuva
Photo 994

Shoes

Rainbow selfies this week!

Featured here are my red converses. My partner got them for me as a present shortly after we met, and I wore them when we were married 5 years later. I've managed to keep them pretty clean, though they are starting to show some wear.

A blooper from my selfie shoot today: https://365project.org/kuva/honorable-menti/2023-03-13
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Megan

ace
@kuva
Rural United States based, Central New York State. On and off relationship with my 365 Project, but absolutely love the community here. Currently shooting with...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise