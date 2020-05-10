Sign up
Making Waves
“Life is like the ocean. You can either be the ball floating on the waves, or make your own waves.”
― Oliver Gaspirtz
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
10th May 2020 3:15pm
Tags
green
,
blue
,
waves
,
trees
,
spray
,
georgia
,
lake
,
boating
,
pwc
,
personal watercraft
,
canon eos r
