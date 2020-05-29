Sign up
Photo 515
Cleared for Takeoff
"Positive thoughts are the wings of accomplishment.”
― Chris Chacko
29th May 2020
29th May 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
515
photos
66
followers
74
following
Views
8
8
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
29th May 2020 11:27am
Privacy
tree
,
flight
,
railing
,
wings
,
great blue heron
,
canon 7d
,
takeoff
Kim
ace
Wow, what a pose!
May 30th, 2020
Mallory
ace
An incredible capture!
May 30th, 2020
Kate
ace
Great detail of such a beautiful bird.
May 30th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Really amazing shot!
May 30th, 2020
