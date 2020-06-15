Sign up
Photo 532
Native Azalea
The Native Azalea was named as the official Georgia sate wildflower in 1979.
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
532
photos
68
followers
79
following
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th June 2020 10:38am
tree
,
orange
,
bokeh
,
georgia
,
wildflower
,
native azalea
,
sony a7iii
Kate
ace
Love how the bokeh spotlights the hanging flower. Super shot.
June 15th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
How beautiful! FAV! May I pin it?
June 15th, 2020
