Native Azalea by kvphoto
Native Azalea

The Native Azalea was named as the official Georgia sate wildflower in 1979.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Kate ace
Love how the bokeh spotlights the hanging flower. Super shot.
June 15th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
How beautiful! FAV! May I pin it?
June 15th, 2020  
