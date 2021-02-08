Sign up
Photo 770
Two Dollar Bill Treasure
This folded two dollar bill sits in a box in my camera closet in my office. I've had it a long time and to be honest I haven't run across one of these in circulation in a very long time. I think they are pretty rare.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
6
365
ILCE-7M3
8th February 2021 1:34pm
Public
two dollar bill
theme-blackwhite
sony a7iii
for2021
us currency
