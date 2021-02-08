Previous
Next
Two Dollar Bill Treasure by kvphoto
Photo 770

Two Dollar Bill Treasure

This folded two dollar bill sits in a box in my camera closet in my office. I've had it a long time and to be honest I haven't run across one of these in circulation in a very long time. I think they are pretty rare.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise