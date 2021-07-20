Previous
Echinacea Refraction by kvphoto
Echinacea Refraction

"Be Content with what you have; rejoice in the way things are. When you realize there is nothing lacking, the whole world belongs to you."

--Laozi
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

moni kozi ace
Very nice macro. Awesome advice!
July 20th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 20th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Love the bright orange macro. Nice sentiment too!
July 20th, 2021  
tony gig
Great macro.
July 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Amazing image and refractions.
July 20th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great detail.
July 20th, 2021  
