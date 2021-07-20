Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 932
Echinacea Refraction
"Be Content with what you have; rejoice in the way things are. When you realize there is nothing lacking, the whole world belongs to you."
--Laozi
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1102
photos
154
followers
148
following
255% complete
View this month »
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
932
Latest from all albums
929
167
930
168
169
931
170
932
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th July 2021 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
orange
,
raindrop
,
flash
,
refraction
,
echinacea
moni kozi
ace
Very nice macro. Awesome advice!
July 20th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 20th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Love the bright orange macro. Nice sentiment too!
July 20th, 2021
tony gig
Great macro.
July 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Amazing image and refractions.
July 20th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail.
July 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close