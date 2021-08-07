See Through Butterfly

This Zebra Longwing is a bit battered... you can see the magenta pink flower color through its wings. Volunteers in the butterfly house @ Smith Gilbert Gardens previously caught wasps and moved them outside away from the butterflies and caterpillars. Since the exhibit ends this weekend they did not remove the wasp that is visible in this photo and are beginning to let nature take its course. My posted photos today were taken yesterday. Thanks so much for your comments and favs on my monarch pictures from yesterday.