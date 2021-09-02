Previous
Black Swallowtail by kvphoto
Black Swallowtail

"Where do you come from? And where are you going? Look up, speak nicely, and don't twiddle your fingers all the time."

Lewis Carroll--I had to look high in this butterfly bush to spot this beauty.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

KV

@kvphoto
Skip Tribby
Gorgeous capture!
September 3rd, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz
Those gossamer wings are so lovely!
September 3rd, 2021  
