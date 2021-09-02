Sign up
Photo 976
Black Swallowtail
"Where do you come from? And where are you going? Look up, speak nicely, and don't twiddle your fingers all the time."
Lewis Carroll--I had to look high in this butterfly bush to spot this beauty.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Tags
butterfly
,
butterfly bush
,
black swallowtail
,
smith gilbert gardens
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Gorgeous capture!
September 3rd, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Those gossamer wings are so lovely!
September 3rd, 2021
