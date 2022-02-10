Sign up
Photo 1137
LeFleur's Bluff State Park
LeFleur's Bluff State Park in Mississippi is the first stop on our journey to the Grand Canyon.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1395
photos
158
followers
149
following
311% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th February 2022 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mississippi
,
golden hour
,
lefleur's bluff state park
,
mayes lake
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture with superb colors, reflections
February 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
