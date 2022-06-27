Previous
Next
Gulf Fritillary by kvphoto
Photo 1269

Gulf Fritillary

“Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing.”
— Dolly Parton
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Outstanding shot! You captured some nice details in the butterfly and the bokeh is superb!
June 27th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fantastic capture!
June 27th, 2022  
Heather ace
What a super shot with the butterfly atop the pink petals and its wings outspread! And, yes, that bokeh! Big fav!
June 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise