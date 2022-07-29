Previous
Spicebush Swallowtail by kvphoto
Spicebush Swallowtail

“I found I could say things with color and shapes that I couldn’t say any other way – things I had no words for.”

~Georgia O’Keeffe
KV

ace
@kvphoto
Mags ace
Beautiful! Great colors. What is the green and purple leaf plant there?
July 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Beautifully composed and so nicely focused
July 30th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Beautiful words and picture
July 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
July 30th, 2022  
