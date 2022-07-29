Sign up
Photo 1302
Spicebush Swallowtail
“I found I could say things with color and shapes that I couldn’t say any other way – things I had no words for.”
~Georgia O’Keeffe
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
4
3
ace
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
flowers
butterfly
georgia
colorful
spicebush swallowtail
smith gilbert gardens
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Great colors. What is the green and purple leaf plant there?
July 30th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Beautifully composed and so nicely focused
July 30th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Beautiful words and picture
July 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
July 30th, 2022
