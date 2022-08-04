Sign up
Photo 1308
Zebra Swallowtail
“If nothing ever changed, there would be no such things as butterflies.”
—Wendy Mass
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
5
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1582
photos
163
followers
155
following
358% complete
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th July 2022 1:54pm
Tags
butterfly
,
swallowtail”
,
“zebra
LManning (Laura)
ace
So beautiful! Love the quote too.
August 5th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful capture of the butterfly, I also like all the flowers. What a perfect combination.
August 5th, 2022
Julie
ace
Caught my eye! Nice!!
August 5th, 2022
Bill
ace
Really nice crisp shot. Really a cool looking butterfly.
August 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What a great place to catch him
August 5th, 2022
