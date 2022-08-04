Previous
Zebra Swallowtail by kvphoto
Photo 1308

Zebra Swallowtail

“If nothing ever changed, there would be no such things as butterflies.”

—Wendy Mass
KV

LManning (Laura) ace
So beautiful! Love the quote too.
August 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful capture of the butterfly, I also like all the flowers. What a perfect combination.
August 5th, 2022  
Julie ace
Caught my eye! Nice!!
August 5th, 2022  
Bill ace
Really nice crisp shot. Really a cool looking butterfly.
August 5th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a great place to catch him
August 5th, 2022  
