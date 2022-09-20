Sign up
Photo 1355
NF-SOOC Glover Park
“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.”
— Henry David Thoreau
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
0
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1630
photos
162
followers
156
following
371% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th September 2022 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
city
,
gazebo
,
georgia
,
square”
,
park”
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
“marietta
,
“glover
