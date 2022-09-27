Sign up
Photo 1362
Changing Seasons on the Homestead Trail
The leaves are just beginning to show their autumn color.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1639
photos
162
followers
156
following
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th September 2022 10:22am
Tags
leaves
,
color
,
fall
,
autumn
,
georgia
,
seasons
,
homestead trail
John M
ace
Great contrasting color with a lovely sunstar.
September 27th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Nice to capture the changing season.
September 27th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Super shot and sunburst
September 27th, 2022
