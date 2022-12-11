Previous
Next
Happy Dog Happy Hiker by kvphoto
Photo 1431

Happy Dog Happy Hiker

Sugar is wet from her swim (=happy dog) and I was practicing with packing my backpack with my new backpacking tent, sleeping bag, bear canister and stove (=happy hiker).
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise