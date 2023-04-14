Previous
Clingmans Dome by kvphoto
Clingmans Dome

Clingmans Dome is the highest point of elevation in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. From the observation tower atop the dome you have a 360 degree view.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

KV

@kvphoto
Susan Wakely ace
What a view.
April 16th, 2023  
