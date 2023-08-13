Sign up
Previous
Photo 1676
Mukilteo Lighthouse
“To be a lighthouse, you must be strong enough to resist every kind of storm, to every kind of loneliness and you must have a powerful light inside you!”
—Mehmet Murat Ildan
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1991
photos
143
followers
141
following
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
Views
9
1
365
ILCE-7M3
4th August 2023 2:23pm
Tags
washington
,
lighthouse
,
mukilteo
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done.
August 13th, 2023
