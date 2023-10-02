Previous
Golden by kvphoto
Golden

Goldenrod provides the golden color behind the American Bird Grasshopper. Before I identified it I noticed that it flies like a bird.
KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
October 2nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great catch and capture.
October 2nd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great capture fv!
October 2nd, 2023  
