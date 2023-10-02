Sign up
Photo 1724
Golden
Goldenrod provides the golden color behind the American Bird Grasshopper. Before I identified it I noticed that it flies like a bird.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2039
photos
144
followers
140
following
472% complete
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st October 2023 10:23am
Tags
bird
,
golden
,
goldenrod
,
“american
,
oct23words
,
grasshopper”
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture.
October 2nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great catch and capture.
October 2nd, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great capture fv!
October 2nd, 2023
