Allatoona Creek Park has a variety of things to do for active people. There are numberous hiking and biking trails in the 1450 acres that Cobb County leases from the US Army Corps of engineers. When I visited today it was being set up for a race.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd October 2023 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bicycle
,
active
,
bicyclist
,
acworth ga
,
allatoona creek park
,
oct23words
