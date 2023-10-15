Previous
Cerulean by kvphoto
Photo 1737

Cerulean

The blue color of the Smoky Mountains looked cerulean to me.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful layered colors.
October 16th, 2023  
Heather ace
Love those low clouds over the mountains! Beautiful colours, too! Fav
October 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely layers
October 17th, 2023  
