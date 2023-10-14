Previous
Abrasive by kvphoto
Photo 1736

Abrasive

The black bear of the Smokies can be quite abrasive as it lumbers through the environment. This was shot from a car window with a shutter speed too slow to stop motion... a cool mistake of UCM.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Shutterbug ace
Turned out beautifully. It would be hard to get that on purpose I think.
October 16th, 2023  
Heather ace
Love the effect! Fav
October 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful creation
October 17th, 2023  
