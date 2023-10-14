Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1736
Abrasive
The black bear of the Smokies can be quite abrasive as it lumbers through the environment. This was shot from a car window with a shutter speed too slow to stop motion... a cool mistake of UCM.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2054
photos
144
followers
140
following
476% complete
View this month »
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th October 2023 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bear
,
movement
,
cades cove
,
great smoky mountain national park
,
ucm
,
oct23words
Shutterbug
ace
Turned out beautifully. It would be hard to get that on purpose I think.
October 16th, 2023
Heather
ace
Love the effect! Fav
October 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful creation
October 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close