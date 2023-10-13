Previous
Next
Shiny by kvphoto
Photo 1735

Shiny

On our recent trip we hiked a trail that was decorated with a lot of interesting items including this raccoon face. The eyes looked "shiny" to me.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
476% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fun and fabulous!
October 16th, 2023  
Heather ace
Ha! Quite cute!
October 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise