Artistic by kvphoto
Photo 1734

Artistic

"The difference between utility and utility plus beauty is the difference between telephone wires and the spider web."

--Edwin Way Teale
12th October 2023

KV

ace
@kvphoto
@kvphoto
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture of the web and the bokeh. Love the quote.
October 16th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
gorgeous!
October 16th, 2023  
Heather
Wow! Web + bokeh = just stunning! Fav!
October 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful capture
October 17th, 2023  
