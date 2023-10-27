Sign up
Previous
Photo 1749
Bubbly
"Laughter is a bubbly, effervescent form of holiness."
Anne Lamott
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2066
photos
146
followers
140
following
479% complete
View this month »
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1743
1744
289
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th October 2023 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
bubbles
,
coke
,
cola
,
bubbly
,
monotone
,
oct23words
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous - and I love the quote too
October 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cool
October 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good bw
October 27th, 2023
