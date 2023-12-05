Sign up
Photo 1788
Anhinga
The bird we saw most at Silver Springs State Park during our glass bottom boat tour and kayaking adventures was the anhinga. They are diving birds and are often seen drying their wings.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
3
3
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
bird
florida
anhinga
silver-river
Beverley
ace
Wow
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture
December 10th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture!
December 10th, 2023
