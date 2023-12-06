Previous
Rhesus Macaque Monkey by kvphoto
Photo 1788

Rhesus Macaque Monkey

How did wild monkeys end up in Silver Springs State Park in Florida? Here is the story: https://shorturl.at/fBHLX

I spotted this monkey at the 2 mile mark landing off of the Silver River.
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365.
Beverley ace
Very interesting read, bit concerning as herpes B is quite contagious… don’t get too close.
December 9th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful capture!
December 9th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Unusual for sure, but as the story tells.....these things happen! Lovely shot
December 9th, 2023  
