Photo 1788
Rhesus Macaque Monkey
How did wild monkeys end up in Silver Springs State Park in Florida? Here is the story:
https://shorturl.at/fBHLX
I spotted this monkey at the 2 mile mark landing off of the Silver River.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2108
photos
145
followers
139
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th December 2023 1:09pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
monkey
,
florida
,
silver-springs-state-park
Beverley
ace
Very interesting read, bit concerning as herpes B is quite contagious… don’t get too close.
December 9th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful capture!
December 9th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Unusual for sure, but as the story tells.....these things happen! Lovely shot
December 9th, 2023
