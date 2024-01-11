Previous
Brown Thrasher by kvphoto
Photo 1825

Brown Thrasher

The brown thrasher is the state bird of Georgia. They are almost a foot long and like to thrash around in fallen leaves as it searches for food. For more info: https://shorturl.at/P1368
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365.
Beverley
Such a brilliant capture
January 11th, 2024  
Babs
What a beautiful bird.
January 11th, 2024  
Heather
A beautiful capture! Love the light on its feathers! And thank you for the link- quite interesting about its song (so I googled it- amazing!) Fav
January 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful bird! Such a sharp capture!
January 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Such a great capture.
January 11th, 2024  
