Previous
Photo 1825
Brown Thrasher
The brown thrasher is the state bird of Georgia. They are almost a foot long and like to thrash around in fallen leaves as it searches for food. For more info:
https://shorturl.at/P1368
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
5
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2147
photos
150
followers
140
following
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1820
1821
1822
1823
293
1824
294
1825
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th January 2024 1:00pm
tree
bird
brown-thrasher
sony-a7rv
Beverley
ace
Such a brilliant capture
January 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful bird.
January 11th, 2024
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture! Love the light on its feathers! And thank you for the link- quite interesting about its song (so I googled it- amazing!) Fav
January 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful bird! Such a sharp capture!
January 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a great capture.
January 11th, 2024
