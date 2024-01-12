Previous
Taking Flight by kvphoto
Photo 1826

Taking Flight

"A song is like a picture of a bird in flight; the bird was moving before the picture was taken, and no doubt continued after."

--Pete Seeger--this was taken yesterday when we had a nice, warm, sunny day. Today we have heavy rains and a big storm front moving through.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
500% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Love the light on the wings and tail
January 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely inflight action.
January 12th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Lovely bokeh
January 12th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice action capture
January 12th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
he looks just wonderful in the way you have shown him. I love the action, dof and bokeh
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise