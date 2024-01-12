Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1826
Taking Flight
"A song is like a picture of a bird in flight; the bird was moving before the picture was taken, and no doubt continued after."
--Pete Seeger--this was taken yesterday when we had a nice, warm, sunny day. Today we have heavy rains and a big storm front moving through.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2148
photos
151
followers
141
following
500% complete
View this month »
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
Latest from all albums
1821
1822
1823
293
1824
294
1825
1826
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th January 2024 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
flight
,
bokeh
,
wings
,
cardinal
,
bif
,
sony-a7rv
Kate
ace
Love the light on the wings and tail
January 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely inflight action.
January 12th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Lovely bokeh
January 12th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice action capture
January 12th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
he looks just wonderful in the way you have shown him. I love the action, dof and bokeh
January 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close