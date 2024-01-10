Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1824
Bluebirds
It is always a lovely day when I see bluebirds. I saw six of them fly by me this morning when I was walking Sugar at the park. Then when we sat outside at home this morning this pair graced us with their presence.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2145
photos
150
followers
140
following
499% complete
View this month »
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
Latest from all albums
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
293
1824
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th January 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bluebirds
,
backyard-birds
,
sony-a7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful little birds.
January 10th, 2024
Heather
ace
Wow! What a great composition! And what pretty birds! Fav!
January 10th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
Alternate Title: Not Talking
(Like a couple who's had a fight!)
January 10th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
These two posed beautifully for you
January 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So cute!
January 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
(Like a couple who's had a fight!)