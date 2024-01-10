Previous
It is always a lovely day when I see bluebirds. I saw six of them fly by me this morning when I was walking Sugar at the park. Then when we sat outside at home this morning this pair graced us with their presence.
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful little birds.
January 10th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow! What a great composition! And what pretty birds! Fav!
January 10th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
Alternate Title: Not Talking
(Like a couple who's had a fight!)
January 10th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
These two posed beautifully for you
January 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So cute!
January 10th, 2024  
