Titmouse by kvphoto
Photo 1823

Titmouse

These birds are so tiny and move so fast... happy to catch a shot of one as it was waiting its turn for the suet feeder.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a fabulous capture.
January 10th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great close-up of this little beauty! Super focus and details! Fav
January 10th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
Aw, such a sweet look you captured!
January 10th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
super close up
January 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous. Some are coming to our feeder but they never stay long enough for me to photograph them!
January 10th, 2024  
