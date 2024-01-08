Feeder Fly By

The small birds were all over our feeders today. We had a little sunshine and mostly cloudy skies alternating with overcast skies. Tonight the rain comes back in and tomorrow is supposed to be a rainy day.



A beautiful hawk landed on my fence in the backyard and I got a few shots through the back door. As soon as I opened the back door he flew away. I have so many trees in my backyard it is difficult to get a clear shot when he flies overhead.