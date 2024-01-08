Previous
Feeder Fly By by kvphoto
Feeder Fly By

The small birds were all over our feeders today. We had a little sunshine and mostly cloudy skies alternating with overcast skies. Tonight the rain comes back in and tomorrow is supposed to be a rainy day.

A beautiful hawk landed on my fence in the backyard and I got a few shots through the back door. As soon as I opened the back door he flew away. I have so many trees in my backyard it is difficult to get a clear shot when he flies overhead.
Susan Wakely ace
A nice variety of birds.
January 8th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great capture of all this bird activity! (I can't identify your hawk. Maybe another 365er would know. (Or do you you know, KV? The yellow patch on its rump would
be an identifier, I imagine.) But those are pretty little American goldfinches! I love them!) Fav
January 8th, 2024  
