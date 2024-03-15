Previous
Raindrop by kvphoto
Raindrop

"The colors of light are infinite through refraction, yet they all come from the same source."

--Dali Lama
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful droplet.
March 15th, 2024  
Beverley ace
The most perfect quote for this amazing capture… So so beautiful
March 15th, 2024  
