Photo 1957
Mani-Pedi Needed
This little one looks like it needs a mani-pedi... oh my... what long nails you have!
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
4
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2329
photos
158
followers
146
following
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
342
1953
1954
1955
343
1956
344
1957
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd May 2024 3:42pm
animal
georgia
chipmunk
ground-squirrel
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
A great capture of this little cutie! I do really like chipmunks! And you have a point about its nails! :-) Fav
May 22nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
All the better to gather up seeds with my dear! But yes, they do look long!! Excellent shot!
May 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A delightful capture! And a great timing to catch his paws movement
May 23rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
A most perfect capture. Fav
May 23rd, 2024
