Photo 1958
Ready to Build a Nest
This bird couple look ready to build a nest. My Seek app couldn’t identify the birds but I’m wondering if it might be a Blue Gray Gnatcatcher. The Merlin app that identifies birds by sound lites one of these as nearby… so maybe that is what it is.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2330
photos
158
followers
146
following
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
23rd May 2024 10:37am
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
birds
,
georgia
,
nesting
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
