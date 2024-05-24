Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1959
Seed Seeker
"Nature is our friend - trees, squirrels, grass, fields, meadows, oceans - without people. Hike. Walk. Stroll. Bike. Swim. Be in a still place and feel eternity. Have a great time. Just feel it."
--Frederick Lenz
24th May 2024
24th May 24
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2331
photos
158
followers
146
following
536% complete
View this month »
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
Latest from all albums
1954
1955
343
1956
344
1957
1958
1959
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th May 2024 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
rocks
,
grass
,
georgia
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
black-sunflower-seed
Lesley
ace
Beautiful capture
May 24th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great close-up of this cutie! Love its white belly, the glint in its dark eye, and those little "hands. Fav!
May 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A dreamy image of this cute squirrel!
May 24th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw he is so cute.
May 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a cutie and fabulous capture.
May 24th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Great detail!
May 24th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
He must have been in a still place for you to capture him so well!
May 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close