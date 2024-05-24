Previous
Seed Seeker by kvphoto
Photo 1959

Seed Seeker

"Nature is our friend - trees, squirrels, grass, fields, meadows, oceans - without people. Hike. Walk. Stroll. Bike. Swim. Be in a still place and feel eternity. Have a great time. Just feel it."

--Frederick Lenz
24th May 2024 24th May 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Beautiful capture
May 24th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great close-up of this cutie! Love its white belly, the glint in its dark eye, and those little "hands. Fav!
May 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A dreamy image of this cute squirrel!
May 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw he is so cute.
May 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a cutie and fabulous capture.
May 24th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Great detail!
May 24th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
He must have been in a still place for you to capture him so well!
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise