Previous
Photo 1965
Water Lily
"Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty."
--John Ruskin
30th May 2024
30th May 24
2
3
KV
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2339
photos
156
followers
145
following
538% complete
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
345
1960
1961
1962
346
1963
1964
1965
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th May 2024 1:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
water-lily
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
gibbs-gardens
Susan Wakely
A beauty.
May 30th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful shot.
May 30th, 2024
