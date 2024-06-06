Previous
Shasta Daisy by kvphoto
Shasta Daisy

"Daisies are like sunshine to the ground."

--Drew Barrymore--this the first bloomer to fully open. There was only one other partially opened. I've been working like crazy getting ready for another camping trip... we are heading to a camper rally in Amish country... looking forward to it.
KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Bucktree ace
Beautiful closeup capture.
June 6th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Love the clarity of this! And the wonderful detail. In fact, I like everything about it.
June 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the water drops...great shot
June 6th, 2024  
Heather ace
A beautiful close-up with your sharp focus and nice soft dof- and that fabulous water droplet! Fav (Have a great time on your trip!)
June 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous image!
June 6th, 2024  
amyK ace
Terrific focus
June 7th, 2024  
