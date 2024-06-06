Sign up
Previous
Photo 1972
Shasta Daisy
"Daisies are like sunshine to the ground."
--Drew Barrymore--this the first bloomer to fully open. There was only one other partially opened. I've been working like crazy getting ready for another camping trip... we are heading to a camper rally in Amish country... looking forward to it.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
7
7
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
Tags
water
,
flower
,
daisy
,
droplet
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful closeup capture.
June 6th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Love the clarity of this! And the wonderful detail. In fact, I like everything about it.
June 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the water drops...great shot
June 6th, 2024
Heather
ace
A beautiful close-up with your sharp focus and nice soft dof- and that fabulous water droplet! Fav (Have a great time on your trip!)
June 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous image!
June 6th, 2024
amyK
ace
Terrific focus
June 7th, 2024
