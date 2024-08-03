Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 2030
Monarchs on Thistle
“Most of us, swimming against the tides of trouble the world knows nothing about, need only a bit of praise or encouragement - and we will make the goal.”
—Jerry Fleishman
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
5
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2414
photos
168
followers
153
following
556% complete
View this month »
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
25th July 2024 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thistle
,
butterflies
,
monarch
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
August 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Perfect capture… monarchs having fun
August 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
August 3rd, 2024
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
August 3rd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely colors and light.
August 3rd, 2024
