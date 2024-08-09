Sign up
Previous
Photo 2042
Black Vultures
These black vultures were enjoying the bench by the Arkansas River at Aux Arc park in Arkansas.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
8th August 2024 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bench
,
arkansas
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
black-vultures
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting Committee.
August 11th, 2024
