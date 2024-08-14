Previous
Velocity Basin by kvphoto
Photo 2047

Velocity Basin

Velocity basin (11,310 ft elevation) in the mountains of Colorado on the first day of our 4WD photo workshop. I had a great time flying my drone and seeing views from above.
14th August 2024

Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic!
August 22nd, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow! An amazing sight and capture! Fav
August 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Truly wonderful
August 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool
August 22nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great shot from above
August 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful!
August 22nd, 2024  
