Photo 2047
Velocity Basin
Velocity basin (11,310 ft elevation) in the mountains of Colorado on the first day of our 4WD photo workshop. I had a great time flying my drone and seeing views from above.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
7
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2442
photos
166
followers
153
following
561% complete
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
35
2045
2046
36
2047
37
2048
2049
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
FC3170
Taken
14th August 2024 12:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
drone
,
velocity-basin
,
4wd-workshop
,
mavic-air2
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic!
August 22nd, 2024
Heather
ace
Wow! An amazing sight and capture! Fav
August 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Truly wonderful
August 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
August 22nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Great shot from above
August 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful!
August 22nd, 2024
